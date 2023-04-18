Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 244.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SMAWF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.39. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $163.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.28.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Stories

