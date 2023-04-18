SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.
About SIFCO Industries
