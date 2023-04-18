Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Sify Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.
Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
