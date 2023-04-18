Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

