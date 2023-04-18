Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $38.78

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $39.71. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 45,111 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.