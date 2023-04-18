Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $38.78

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.78, but opened at $39.71. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 45,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.