Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 45.9% in March

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $266,203.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 41,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $2,202,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $266,203.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,223.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 10,205.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 235,762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.18. 121,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,513. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.