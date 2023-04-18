Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

SSLLF stock remained flat at $72.69 on Monday. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

