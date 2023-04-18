Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 186 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.97. 200,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,166. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

