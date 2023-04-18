Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $67.80. 99,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,193. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $76.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

