Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,281,000.

Shares of CDL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

