Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,824,000 after acquiring an additional 460,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,264,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.59. 114,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.