Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,068,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,890,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.60. 7,112,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,340,646. The firm has a market cap of $564.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.66.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

