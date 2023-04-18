Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 4,815,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,624,153. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

