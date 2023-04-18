Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. 675,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,676. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.