Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $1.70 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IJJ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.95. 68,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
