Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $1.70 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.95. 68,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.