Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 124,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,930. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

