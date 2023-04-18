Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 3.06% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter worth $416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at $726,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SVOL stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.