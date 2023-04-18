SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $517.49 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $517.49 million and approximately $56.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.58 or 1.00031260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002181 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,848,449.0392973 with 1,214,421,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42495699 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $57,492,252.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

