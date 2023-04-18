SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$17.39 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$145.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.36.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
