SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$17.39 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The stock has a market cap of C$145.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.36.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

