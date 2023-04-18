Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,457,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 408,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

