Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skeena Resources (SKE)
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.