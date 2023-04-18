Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 592.5 days.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $17.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $22.84.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.