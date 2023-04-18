SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 596,937 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.