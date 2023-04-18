SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

