Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Small Pharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,653. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
