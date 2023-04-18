Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Price Performance

Small Pharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,653. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.