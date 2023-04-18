Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.15. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 3,024,044 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,675,069.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

