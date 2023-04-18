South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 255 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of South32 stock remained flat at $14.81 during trading on Tuesday. 57,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

South32 Cuts Dividend

About South32

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

