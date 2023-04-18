Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.23

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.23 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 372583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.09 per share, with a total value of $1,580,967.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 734,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after purchasing an additional 272,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

