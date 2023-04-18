SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.3% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.94% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $51,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

GLDM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 452,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.