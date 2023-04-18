SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. 91,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,982. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

