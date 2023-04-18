SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.26. 14,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,777. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.