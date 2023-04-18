SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
SPI Energy Stock Up 12.7 %
SPI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.29. 193,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,657. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPI Energy (SPI)
