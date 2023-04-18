SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

SPI Energy Stock Up 12.7 %

SPI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.29. 193,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,657. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

About SPI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

