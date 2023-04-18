Spinnaker Trust Acquires Shares of 3,000 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after buying an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

