Spinnaker Trust Has $445,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

