Spinnaker Trust Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,862,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 39,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $380,853,000 after acquiring an additional 118,913 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $377.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

