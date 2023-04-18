Spinnaker Trust Sells 447 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $588.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

