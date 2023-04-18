Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $29.45. 4,558,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,275,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.