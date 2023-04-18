Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $154.00 at Truist Financial

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of SPOT traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,734. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

