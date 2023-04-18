SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Head to Head Comparison

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -99.70% -49.99% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -91.86% -74.82%

Risk and Volatility

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,065.06%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.21, suggesting a potential upside of 331.42%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Jasper Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Jasper Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.48 million 0.91 -$79.46 million ($2.76) -0.24 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($1.03) -1.39

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

