SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$25.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of SSRM traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,564. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

