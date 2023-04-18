Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,958,430.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,292,091.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
