Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.24% of Standex International worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Standex International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SXI opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

