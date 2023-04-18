Status Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $112.37 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,739,189 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

