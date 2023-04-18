Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

