Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for about 6.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 459.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 572,558 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,685,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

QID traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 1,619,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,625,176. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

