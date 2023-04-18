Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 5,051 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,697 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

