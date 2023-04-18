Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,761,000 after purchasing an additional 145,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,394,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 857,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,236. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.