STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.6 days.

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $2.61. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNVVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.