Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 18th (AAP, AQN, ASND, BDEV, BKG, BWY, CP, CRST, CS, FIL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 18th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from C$0.45 to C$0.40.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.32). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.40). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($33.04) to GBX 2,870 ($35.52). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$130.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 180 ($2.23). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,832 ($22.67) to GBX 1,491 ($18.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($4.95) to GBX 440 ($5.44). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 437 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.82). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.61). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.