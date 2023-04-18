Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Southwest Airlines Put Options (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 51,861 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 111% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,574 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,070,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,350. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

