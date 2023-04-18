Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 896 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $627.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

