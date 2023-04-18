Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $460.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.